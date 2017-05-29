India vs Pakistan, 2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Last 5 Match Results & Scorecards show why IND vs PAK is Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry

The match results and brief score is a proof that screams out why India-Pakistan are the biggest cricketing rivalry in the history of game.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is all set to kick start on June 1 and continue till the final played on June 18. But the biggest crowd pulling match fixture is scheduled on June 4, 2017, between old rivals – the India vs Pakistan match in Group B. The defending champions India led by their able captain Virat Kohli will be taking eighth-ranked Pakistan captained by Sarfraz Ahmed. In the ICC tournaments, Team India remains invincible against their bitter competitors but none can deny that every run scored or wicket becomes memorable. In the run up to India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 clash, we bring to you a list of their last five encounters scoreboard. The match results and brief score is a proof that screams out why Ind vs Pak are the biggest cricketing rivalry in the history of game. ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Schedule PDF Download: CT 2017 Full Time Table with India vs Pakistan Match Fixtures & Venue Details.

Why there is no parallel to India vs Pakistan matches in any cricketing tournament. We have the likes of Australia vs England or Australia vs New Zealand but still they cannot match the adrenaline rush when India and Pakistan play a match. Why? The disputed history of the two neighboring countries gets translated on the cricket pitch when their national sides take on each other. Both are cricket frenzy nations with cricketers treated no less than demi-gods if they win a match and lashed out like criminals if they lose. It is a simple mantra for both sides when they play each other – WIN at any cost. There is no room for a defeat or excuses. Here’s a look at the five matches played between arch-rivals with brief score and results.

1. India vs Pakistan: ICC World T20 2016 – IND won by 6 wickets

India and Pakistan played their last match on March 19, 2016. It was during ICC World Twenty20 group stage match taking place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Led by then captain MS Dhoni, India won the toss and elected to bowl. In an 18 over match, Pakistan set a paltry target of 119 on scoreboard which India chased comfortably with 13 balls remaining. Virat Kohli was declared Man of the Match for his fine unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 37 deliveries.

Brief Scores: India won the toss and elected to field. Pakistan: (118/5 in 18 Overs) Shoaib Malik – 26 runs, Ahmed Shehzad – 25 runs and Umar Akmal – 22 runs. Ashish Nehra (4-20-0-1), Suresh Raina (1-4-0-1) and Ravindra Jadeja (4-20-0-1). India: (119/4 in 15.5 Overs) Virat Kohli – 55 runs, Yuvraj Singh – 24 runs and MS Dhoni – 13 runs. Mohammad Sami (2-17-0-2), Mohammad Amir (3-11-1-1) and Wahab Riaz (2-16-0-1).

2. India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup T20 2016 – IND won by 5 wickets

On February 27, 2016, India played Pakistan in Asia Cup at Dhaka in Bangladesh. Converting the 50-over format into more dynamic T20 format, Asia Cup 2016 scheduled an interesting clash between these two Asian powerhouses. Playing the match at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, once again it was the Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who won the toss and invited Pakistani batsmen to bat first. The team in green jerseys was rattled by Team India young bowler Hardik Pandya who picked three wickets and reduced Pakistan to a low score of 83. India chased the easy yet tricky target in 15.3 overs losing 5 wickets in the process. Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match for his fantabulous 49 runs after both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were sent packing by Mohammad Amir in first over of Indian innings.

