India vs Pakistan, 2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Last 5 Match Results & Scorecards show why IND vs PAK is Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is all set to kick start on June 1 and continue till the final played on June 18. But the biggest crowd pulling match fixture is scheduled on June 4, 2017, between old rivals – the India vs Pakistan match in Group B. The defending champions India led by their able captain Virat Kohli will be taking eighth-ranked Pakistan captained by Sarfraz Ahmed. In the ICC tournaments, Team India remains invincible against their bitter competitors but none can deny that every run scored or wicket becomes memorable. In the run up to India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017 clash, we bring to you a list of their last five encounters scoreboard. The match results and brief score is a proof that screams out why Ind vs Pak are the biggest cricketing rivalry in the history of game. ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Schedule PDF Download: CT 2017 Full Time Table with India vs Pakistan Match Fixtures & Venue Details.
Why there is no parallel to India vs Pakistan matches in any cricketing tournament. We have the likes of Australia vs England or Australia vs New Zealand but still they cannot match the adrenaline rush when India and Pakistan play a match. Why? The disputed history of the two neighboring countries gets translated on the cricket pitch when their national sides take on each other. Both are cricket frenzy nations with cricketers treated no less than demi-gods if they win a match and lashed out like criminals if they lose. It is a simple mantra for both sides when they play each other – WIN at any cost. There is no room for a defeat or excuses. Here’s a look at the five matches played between arch-rivals with brief score and results.
1. India vs Pakistan: ICC World T20 2016 – IND won by 6 wickets
India and Pakistan played their last match on March 19, 2016. It was during ICC World Twenty20 group stage match taking place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Led by then captain MS Dhoni, India won the toss and elected to bowl. In an 18 over match, Pakistan set a paltry target of 119 on scoreboard which India chased comfortably with 13 balls remaining. Virat Kohli was declared Man of the Match for his fine unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 37 deliveries.
Brief Scores: India won the toss and elected to field. Pakistan: (118/5 in 18 Overs) Shoaib Malik – 26 runs, Ahmed Shehzad – 25 runs and Umar Akmal – 22 runs. Ashish Nehra (4-20-0-1), Suresh Raina (1-4-0-1) and Ravindra Jadeja (4-20-0-1). India: (119/4 in 15.5 Overs) Virat Kohli – 55 runs, Yuvraj Singh – 24 runs and MS Dhoni – 13 runs. Mohammad Sami (2-17-0-2), Mohammad Amir (3-11-1-1) and Wahab Riaz (2-16-0-1).
2. India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup T20 2016 – IND won by 5 wickets
On February 27, 2016, India played Pakistan in Asia Cup at Dhaka in Bangladesh. Converting the 50-over format into more dynamic T20 format, Asia Cup 2016 scheduled an interesting clash between these two Asian powerhouses. Playing the match at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, once again it was the Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who won the toss and invited Pakistani batsmen to bat first. The team in green jerseys was rattled by Team India young bowler Hardik Pandya who picked three wickets and reduced Pakistan to a low score of 83. India chased the easy yet tricky target in 15.3 overs losing 5 wickets in the process. Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match for his fantabulous 49 runs after both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were sent packing by Mohammad Amir in first over of Indian innings.
Brief Scores: India won the toss and elected to field. Pakistan: (83 all out in 17.3 Overs) Sarfraz Ahmed – 25 runs. Hardik Pandya (3.3-8-0-3), Ravindra Jadeja (3-11-02) India: (85/5 in 15.3 Overs) Virat Kohli – 49 runs, Yuvraj Singh – 14 runs. Mohammad Amir (4-18-0-3) and Mohammad Sami (4-16-0-2).
3. India vs Pakistan: ICC World Cup 2015 – IND won by 76 runs
On February 15, 2015, India-Pakistan rivalry soared new heights when they went head on against each other in a World Cup match. India who has always dominated was once again in its element as they beat Pakistan by 76 runs. Playing the group stage match in packed Adelaide Oval stadium, Indian captain MS Dhoni remained lucky with the toss and decided to bat. Riding high on Virat Kohli’s hundred, Team India set a target of 301 in their quota of 50 overs on the scoreboard. Men in Blue bowlers backed the batsmen’s efforts and wrapped Pakistan innings at 224 runs to hand them another defeat in ICC tournaments.
Brief Scores: India won the toss and elected to bat. India: (300/7 in 50 Overs) Virat Kohli – 107 runs, Suresh Raina – 74 runs and Shikhar Dhawan – 73 runs. Sohail Khan (10-55-0-5) and Wahab Riaz (10-49-0-1). Pakistan: (224 all out in 47 Overs) Misbah-ul-Haq – 76 runs, Ahmed Shehzad – 47 runs and Haris Sohail – 36 runs. Mohammed Shami (9-35-1-4), Mohit Sharma (9-35-0-2) and Umesh Yadav (10-50-0-2).
4. India vs Pakistan: ICC World T20 2014 – IND won by 7 wickets
On March 21, 2014, yet another ICC event and similar fate for Team Pakistan. The group stage match was played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh with Indian captain MS Dhoni winning the toss and electing to bat second. Pakistan batsmen toiled hard to put up 130 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing an easy 131 runs, Team India did it in style by winning the match by 7 wickets. Spinner Amit Mishra was declared Man of the Match for his disciplined bowling at crucial junctures.
Brief Scores: India won the toss and elected to field. Pakistan: (130/7 in 20 Overs) Umar Akmal – 33 runs, Ahmed Shehzad – 22 runs and Sohaib Maqsood – 21 runs. Amit Mishra (4-22-1-2) and Ravindra Jadeja (4-18-0-1) India: (131/3 in 18.3 Overs) Virat Kohli – 36 runs, Suresh Raina – 35 runs and Shikhar Dhawan – 30 runs. Saeed Ajmal(4-18-0-1) and Bilawal Bhatti (2-17-0-1).
5. India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup 2014 – PAK won by 1 wicket
Just when you thought India has won all the last five matches against Pakistan, there’s disappointment for fans in India and respite for Pakistan fans. Team Pakistan registered their last victory against Team India three years in Asia Cup 2014, when the format of the Asian cricket tournament was a 50-over one. Misbah-ul-Haq led side won a nail-biting thriller against Virat Kohli-captained Team India by 1 wicket. Pakistan asked India to bat first after winning the toss, who then put up a fighting total of 245 runs on the scoreboard. Pakistan chased the target after losing nine wickets with two balls remaining. Mohammad Hafeez was adjudged Man of the Match for his gritty 75 runs in 117 deliveries.
Brief Scores: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field. India: (245/8 in 50 Overs) Ambati Rayudu – 58 runs, Rohit Sharma – 56 runs and Ravindra Jadeja – 52 runs. Saeed Ajmal (10-40-0-3), Mohammad Talha (7-22-1-2) and Mohammad Hafeez (9-38-02). Pakistan: (249/9 in 49.4 Overs) Mohammad Hafeez – 75 runs, Ahmed Shehzad – 42 runs and Sohaib Maqsood – 38 runs. R Ashwin (9.4-44-0-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10-56-0-2).
Now gear up for India vs Pakistan match at ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is going to be a super Sunday with the game starting at 3.00 pm IST. One must have noticed that the teams winning the toss have won the matches, hence making the toss a crucial factor. For India, last four matches were won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and the single match lost came under Virat Kohli. One would hope this is not the case when Virat leads the boys in the ground and continue the winning run against their fiercest rivals till date.