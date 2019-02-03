India vs NZ: Great opportunity to take on one of the best teams in the world, says Kiwi Captain

India came back strong in the 5th and last match of the series against New Zealand taking the tally to 4-1. India won by 35 runs at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson accepted the defeat and said that it was a great opportunity to take on one of the best teams in the world. Ambati Raydu for his contribution with the bat was declared as man of the match and Mohammad Shami was chosen as player of the series.