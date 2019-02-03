India vs NZ: Beating New Zealand on their home turf is massive achievement, says Rohit Sharma
India won the series against New Zealand by a massive margin of 4-1. Captain termed the victory as massive achievement. "Teams have come here in the past and struggled. At home they play good cricket, for us it is a great takeaway", said Rohit Sharma. He also applauded the New Zealand team and said that their side has good quality and balance. India won the 5th One Day International match by 35 runs in Wellington today.