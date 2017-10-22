India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup 2017 Hockey Final: Live Steaming And Live Telecast Details

New Delhi: India take on Malaysia in the final of the Asia Cup hockey tournament at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. India progressed to the final following a thumping 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their final second-round clash. Malaysia, on the other hand, after playing out a 1-1 draw against South Korea made it to the final.

Live Broadcast/Streaming of India vs Malaysia Hockey Match

The live broadcast of India vs Malaysia hockey match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD while live streaming is available on Hotstar. The match starts at 5 pm IST.

Quick Preview:

India have been in good form in the Asia Cup and after securing a place in the finals, they will be eyeing to clinch the title. India continued their unbeaten run in the tournament as they registered a convincing victory over Pakistan.

Goals from Satbir Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Gurjant Singh made sure that India seal the top spot in Super 4s and thus qualify for the finals. They now face Malaysia in the summit clash.

India were dominant in the final 10 minutes of the match against Pakistan as they scored twice in two minutes to make it 3-0 in their favour. First, it was drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh who converted a well-taken penalty corner in the 51st minute to score his 7th goal of the tournament while the third goal was scored by Lalit Upadhyay as he finished off a brilliant team-move in the 52nd minute to make it 3-0 in India’s favour. India secured victory in the 57th minute when Gurjant Singh struck a fierce shot from the edge of the circle to make it 4-0 in India’s favour.

