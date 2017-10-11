India vs Macau Football Match LIVE Streaming: How And Where to Watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

A win here would mean that India would secure qualification for the main competition itself.

New Delhi: India takes on Macau in the home fixture of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Bangalore’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Stephen Constantine’s boys will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak and move closer towards qualification.

Match Timing

The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers between Macau and India will begin from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Live Broadcast & Streaming

The live broadcast of the match will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD while live online streaming will available on Hotstar and JioTV App.

Quick Preview

India host Macau in their fifth match of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers third round. A win here would mean that India would secure qualification for the main competition itself. India have won all four of their third round fixtures and are the only team at this stage of the qualifiers to have not conceded a single goal. India had defeated Macau 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

Skipper Sunil Chettri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sandesh Jhingan and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have played a pivotal role in the team’s unbeaten run of late.