India vs Iran basketball live streaming: Watch FIBA Asia Cup live on TV, Online

India may not be a strong force in basketball, but the nation is moving in the right track and the improvement is gradual as well. Their progress will surely be tested during the upcoming Asia Cup 2017, where India will open their account against Iran on Wednesday.

Things could not have got any tough for India as Iran are three-time champions, and are one of the favourites in the Asia Cup. India have been pooled in Group A, with Jordan and Syria being the other two teams in the group. Top three teams from the group will qualify for the second round.

India have been boosted with the return of Satnam, who has been cleared to play for team. Besides Satnam, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi is another player, who will have to be on top of his toes to see India reach the next round.

Brighuvanshi will have to bring in all his experience for India in his fifth Asia Cup campaign. The team, led by Amjyot Singh Gill, will hope to make a good start against Iran as it can help them in future matches of the group stage.

Against a team like Iran, they cannot just depend on few players, but all the hoopsters need to contribute on the court, and with India not possessing a good depth in their squad, this may haunt them against Asian giants.

India were outplayed by Iran in the last Asia Cup campaign, where they lost 66-88. Can India turn the tables around? The task might be gigantic, but India will try to give Iranians a tough fight.

Iran are a physical side with some solid players in the line-up, including Hamed Haddadi, who is one of the strong players in Asia. With experienced campaigners like Arsalan Kazemi, Oshin Sahakian, Iran have all the ammunition to shut India out, and dominate the group with ease.

How to watch live

India vs Iran is scheduled for 4pm local time, 6:30pm IST start.

India: no live coverage

Australia and New Zealand: TV: Fox Sports. Live streaming: Foxtel Go

Worldwide live streaming: LiveBasketball.TV

Live scores @ official website.

