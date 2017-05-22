India vs Indonesia badminton live streaming: Watch Sudirman Cup 2017 live on TV, online

India were poor against Denmark in their opening match against Denmark in the ongoing Sudirman Cup on Monday. Hence, it will be a do-or-die encounter for India when they face Indonesia on Tuesday.

With India being pitted against Denmark and Indonesia in the group stages, it was always going to be difficult. Only top two teams of the group progress to the knockout stages, and if India are to stay alive, they need to find ways to beat Indonesia, which is not going to be easy.

More from IBTimes India: Beauty and the Beast worldwide box office collection helps Disney movie become 10th highest grossing movie of all time

Click here for Sudirman Cup 2017 results

India will need all their players to shine against Indonesia. The problem for India has always been the doubles, where India struggle. There is a serious need for all the doubles team (women's men's and the mixed) to strive for excellence, and at least give their singles players hope.

More from IBTimes India: Security tightened outside Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's house following protests by Tamilar Munnetra Padai

However, against Denmark, India's highest ranked male shuttler Ajay Jayaram also lost to Viktor Axelsen in straight games. It remains to be seen if the same player will play on Tuesday or Kidambi Srikanth will get a chance to feature for India and it would not be bad to allow the latter to play.

However, it is not going to be too easy for India's best shuttler, PV Sindhu, who is set to face Fitrianoi Fitriani in the singles contest. Looking at things and the way she won her first match in the competition, Sindhu should emerge victorious.

Where to watch live

India vs Indonesia Sudirman Cup 2017 is scheduled to start from 1:30 pm IST. India viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports 2/HD with live streaming on Hotstar