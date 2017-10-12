India vs Ghana, LIVE Football Score, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India Host Ghana in Do-or-Die Clash

This game like India’s previous two matches will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we bring to you India’s final league game in FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. India have played two games before the match on Thursday. The first was against USA which India lost 3-0 and the other was versus Colombia in which the hosts went down 2-1. This game like India’s previous two matches will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The game on Thursday begins at 8 pm IST.

India are also likely to miss the services of captain Amarjit Singh and central defender Anwar Ali, who has been praised for his excellent show both against USA and Colombia, due to injury.

Even a win for India, which is unlikely though not improbable, is not expected to take them to the knock-out stage as USA have already booked a round of 16 berth while Colombia and Ghana are on three points each.

Goalkepeer Dheeraj Singh has been one of the two best performers for India and he is likely to continue at that position. In Anwar’s absence, Namit Deshpande, who started against Colombia, may pair with Jitendra Singh as central defenders. Jitendra played against USA but was replaced by Namit against Colombia. Boris Singh and Sanjeev Stalin are expected to be in the starting line-up as right and left full-backs respectively. (With PTI inputs)