India vs Ghana, FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sunil Chhetri Reckons India Shouldn’t go Into the Match With a Defensive Mind Set

After losing the two back to back matches, India, in order to qualify for next round of FIFA U-17 World Cup must beat Ghana by at least three goals.

New Delhi: Ahead of India’s crucial FIFA Under-17 World Cup match against Ghana, senior national team captain Sunil Chhetri has urged the young colts to be aggressive and shun the defensive mindset.

Chhetri, who was instrumental in India’s 4-1 triumph over Macau on Wednesday, reckons that India should seize the opportunity and play an attacking brand of football in their final Group A fixture.

“It’s Ghana next and it’s important to take the game to them. The moment you do it, as you did against Colombia, you get the fans involved; and once you do that, it spurs you up. You need to feel you are playing in India and let them feel that we are playing in our own country. Every second counts. No matter what the result turns out to be, 1.3 billion people love you,” Chhetri wrote in a column in the Times of India.

“In football you have to defend as much as you have to attack. But irrespective of playing against Ghana, we shouldn’t go into the match with a purely defensive mind set. You need to snatch it, seize the opportunity and counter them. If we could do it against Colombia, there’s no reason we can’t do it against Ghana,” he added.

Recalling, Jeakson Singh’s historic goal against Colombia the Indian skipper wrote that he was jumping in excitement along with teammates.

“Perhaps no other strike in football has made me happier than Jeakson Singh’s goal the other day, and I mean it. I was jumping, so was the entire national team in Bengaluru. India was desperately waiting for that moment for so long and when it actually happened it was like a dream.The delivery was excellent and the header was ­ BOOM (sad we conceded the next minute),” he wrote.

