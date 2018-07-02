India vs England: Team India gears up for 1st T20I

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Indian cricket team is gearing up to start the T20 in London from Tuesday. The match that will take place in Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester will see a different combination of team India. Although India have been a consistent limited over side during recent past, removing Jasprit Bumrah from might be a ridley step for the men in blue. England on the other hand is sweating out on fields and polishing their top players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes for the T20's. Both India and England seem to be in fine nick ahead of the opening match.