India vs England T20I: Eoin Morgan praises Alex Hales for his brilliant fifty

With Alex Hales brilliant fifty, England beat India by five wickets and leveled the three-match series by 1-1. After winning the toss, England chose to field and restricted India to 148/5 with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 47 runs. While addressing the press conference, Eoin Morgan, Skipper of England Cricket Team praised his team mate Alex Hales for his brilliant fifty. He said, "Alex is one of the experience and brilliant player and have emerged as a strong case in this game".