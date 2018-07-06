India vs England T20I: England played Kuldeep very well, says Yuzvendra Chahal

With Alex Hales brilliant fifty, England beat India by five wickets and leveled the three-match series by 1-1. After winning the toss, England chose to field and restricted India to 148/5 with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 47 runs. While addressing the press conference, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bowler, Indian Cricket Team said, "Kuldeep played very well in last match but this time, they (England players) played him very well. They played him well. They chose the delivery and new which ball to hit". He also mentioned that India could have won the match easily if they would have maintained sixes by England team.