India vs England T20 international: India beats England by 8 wickets

India beat England by 8 wickets in the first T20 international match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England on Wednesday. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls for the Indian team. Scoring his second T20I hundred, KL Rahul whacked the English bowlers by hitting 10 boundaries and 5 sixes. While chasing the target of 160, team India lost its first wicket of Shikhar Dhawan early. Rahul came in to bat at number three position. Rohit Sharma scored 32 off 30 balls. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets and contributed in restricting the hosts to 159 for 8. After winning the toss, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli invited England to bat first.