Unbeatable India will lock horns with England in its new Orange Jersey at Edgbaston on Sunday. With 11 points and no loss India occupies the second spot on the points table

while England is on 5th with 8 points. India remains to be the only team as of now after 37 World Cup games that has not lost a single game.

India will first time put on its away Jersey against England and would look to win this match to remain unbeatable squad.