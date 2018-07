After India's victory against England in T20 series by 2-1, ODI series will commence at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Rohit Sharma said that the series will be crucial for India as World Cup 2019 will be played in UK. "The series will help us to understand that where we stand", said Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma. The 12th edition of World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales from May next year.