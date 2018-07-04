India vs England: Fans cheer up for India's victory in 1st T20I

India beat England by 8 wickets in the first T20 international match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England on Wednesday. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls for the Indian team. Scoring his second T20I hundred, KL Rahul whacked the English bowlers by hitting 10 boundaries and 5 sixes. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets and helped team India to restrict the hosts to 159 for 8. As this was the opening match of T20 international, fans of Indian cricket team seems to enjoy the match very much. They praised the players for their match winning performance. The second T20 match will be played on July 06.