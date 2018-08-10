India vs Eng 2nd Test: Second day's play resumes

London, Aug 10 (IANS) The second day's play of the second Test between hosts England and India resumed after the rain-enforced break at the Lord's here on Friday.

After England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to field, India reached 11/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara (1 not out) and Virat Kohli (1 not out) in the middle when rain interrupted play in the seventh over of the day.

Seasoned quick James Anderson took both the Indian wickets.

The opening day's play on Thursday was completely washed out due to incessant rain.

