India vs Colombia Prediction & Preview, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Group A, Match 14

New Delhi: India take on Colombia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi for their second match at FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 on Monday. Both India and Colombia faced defeats in their opening games. While India lost 3-0 to United States, Colombia went down 1-0 to Ghana. It will be the second match of the day and will be played at 8 pm IST. This match is a must-win for both teams. Colombia’s greater experience of having been two-time semi-finalists before will see them go in as favourites.

Indian coach Luis Norton de Matos was not happy with the outcome of the opening game, and he would be hoping that his players put up a better show against the South American giants.

“Colombia are tough opponents and they possess the necessary elements to hurt us. We have to be on our toes all throughout and have to focus on the task at hand. They (Colombia) will also give us a tough physical fight but we are ready for it. We will play to win,” Matos said.

Colombia have so far competed in five editions of the tournament, finishing third on two occasions. They hustled and bustled their way to India with a last-ditch victory over continental rival Paraguay, but they will still be a handful for the Indians.

The first to land in India for the tournament, Colombia have acclimatised themselves with the conditions, though they started the tournament with a reverse.

India squad: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande, Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Md. Shahjahan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav.