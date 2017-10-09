India vs Colombia Live Streaming, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Group A: Watch Online Telecast of Under-17 Football Match at 8 pm in India

New Delhi: India is all set to take on Colombia in their second game of Group A and the hosts will be desperate for the victory after losing their opening clash of the tournament against USA. On the other hand, Colombia have so far competed in five editions of the tournament, finishing third on two occasions. They hustled and bustled their way to India with a last-ditch victory over continental rival Paraguay, but they will still be a handful for the Indians.

Match Timing

India vs Colombia FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group A match will take place at 8:00 PM IST on Monday, October 9.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The match will be telecast Live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD, DD Sports, while live streaming can be watched on Sonyliv.com.

Quick Preview

India take on Colombia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi for their second match at FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 on Monday. Both India and Colombia faced defeats in their opening games. While India lost 3-0 to United States, Colombia went down 1-0 to Ghana.

This match is a must-win for both teams. Colombia’s greater experience of having been two-time semi-finalists before will see them go in as favourites.

The World Cup is scheduled from 6-28 October, with 24 teams participating in the showpiece event. India will be hosting a mega football tournament for the first time and the matches will be conducted at six venues.