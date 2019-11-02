India vs Bangladesh T20I: No burden, it's a great opportunity, says Skipper Mahmudullah

Ahead of 1st T20I with India, Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah is ready to lead the team. While addressing the press conference in New Delhi, Mahmudullah said, "It will be a proper opportunity for the younger guys to show up and stood up for the team." There is no burden and it's a great opportunity for him to lead the team. However, he said that they have same love and respect to Shakib Al Hasan. A full strength squad would have challenged India but with the ban on Shakib Al Hasan and the unavailability of Tamim Iqbal due to personal reasons, the batting has lost a bit of its sheen.