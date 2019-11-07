India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant's stumping blunder gives lifeline to Liton Das, watch

Rishabh Pant has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons of late. And India's second T20I against Bangladesh at Rajkot gave him some more uncomfortable moments, this time in the shape of a missed stumping chance.

The replays showed that Pant had gathered the ball before it went past the stumps and that saved Das.Too much eagerness from Rishabh Pant lost the opportunity as he collected the ball just before it had past the stumps.