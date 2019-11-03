India vs Bangladesh: 'Match should happen', say cricket fans amid pollution scare in Delhi

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to happen at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Nov 03, although the thick layer of smog in the national capital is still keeping the suspense open. Fans gathered outside the stadium to witness the match. Being asked if match will be conducted amid the air pollution, one of the cricket fans said, "The match will happen and it must happen. Numerous fans have gathered to watch India playing and we are here to support the team. We want India to play well and win the match." Another fan said, "We cannot cancel match at the last moment. If they wanted to cancel, the step could have done way earlier." One of the cricket fans said, "Pollution will harm the players but match was scheduled six months before. Match should happen."