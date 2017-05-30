India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match LIVE streaming: Get telecast and online stream details of IND vs BAN practice match

India takes on Bangladesh in their second ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match. While Bangladesh open their campaign against England on Thursday, India will play their first match against Pakistan on Sunday. So this match holds importance for the sides to set things in order. The IND vs BAN warm up match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi/HD. The free live streaming of warm-up match will be available on hotstar.com The India vs Bangladesh match starts at 3 PM IST. Also Catch- IND vs BAN warm up live score

Indian bowlers did a wonderful job against New Zealand in the first warm-up match. The Kiwis were bowled out for just 189 with Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalping three wickets each.

India’s response was then led by Virat Kohli’s well-compiled half century before rains played spoilsport. However, India emerged victorious by DL method and batted for only 26 overs. Now against Bangladesh, India will be hoping for some batting practice. Also Read- Key players to watch out for this Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma, who missed the opening warm-up match, will be back for this fixture and is set to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. However, there is no confirmation on middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh’s availability. He missed the game against New Zealand due to a Vira fever.

On the other hand, Bangladesh despite putting up mammoth 341 lost the match against Pakistan. The Tigers will be keen to put up a good show against India as they begin their campaign in next two days.

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam.

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.