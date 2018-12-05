India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine pose with Border-Gavaskar trophy

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Australia Cricket team captain Tim Paine posed with the Border-Gavaskar trophy on the eve of the first test in Australia's Adelaide on Wednesday. The four test match series between India and Australia will begin on December 6 in Adelaide Oval. The Adelaide Oval hosted the first ever day-night Test match which was played between Australia and New Zealand in November 2015. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a Test cricket series, played between India and Australia. India had earlier faced Australia in T20 International in Australia's Sydney Cricket Ground in a three-match series.