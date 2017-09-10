India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav returns, Ravindra Jadeja misses out as hosts name squad for first three ODIs

Umesh Yadav replaced Shardul Thakur in the Indian cricket squad that swept the five-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka earlier this month as the national selectors announced the squad for the first three ODIs of the five-match series against Australia that's slated to begin from 17 September.

Umesh, who was rested for the Sri Lanka series, made a comeback to the Indian squad after a fairly disappointing ICC Champions Trophy, will hope the break will help him get back the rhythm.

Meanwhile, there was no place for Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who remain out of the team after failing to impress in the Champions Trophy. The selectors have chose to keep faith in Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel and Yuzuvendra Chahal, who performed admirably in the Sri Lanka series.

There was also no return for Yuvraj Singh or Suresh Raina as the Indians are looking to test fresh blood with an eye on the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Kedar Jadhav and KL Rahul, both of whom under-performed in the Sri Lanka series, have been given another chance to prove themselves against the formidable Australia side.

As expected, Virat Kohli will lead the side and resume his rivalry with counterpart Steve Smith after the duo had a war of words during the Test series that India won earlier in the year.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also kept his place in the side after a strong performance in Sri Lanka and will look to cement it further with a good show against Australia.

India will play five ODIs and three T20Is against the Australians in September-October. The first ODI will take place in Chennai on 17 September.

>Full Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami View More