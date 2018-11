The Indian cricket team was seen sweating it in practice session ahead of first T20I matches in Australia. The team has been practicing hard as it's going to compete in several matches in the country. Captain Virat Kohli was seen warming up besides practicing for the upcoming T20I. The first T20I will be held in Brisbane on November 21. India is slated to play three-match T20I, four-test matches and two-match ODI series against Australia.