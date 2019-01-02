India vs Australia: Team India practices ahead of 4th Test match

The Indian cricket team practiced ahead of their final Test match against Australia in Sydney. The fourth and final Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGI) from Thursday. The players were seen vigorously training for the next match. The next match in Sydney would be the last test match between India and Australia. India would face Australia from January 3-7 at SCG. India had strongly won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the overall Test series.