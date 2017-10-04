India vs Australia T20I Series: Ashish Nehra Credits IPL Team Sunrisers Hyderabad for His Comeback

Interestingly, in this year’s IPL Nehra, who was struggling with fitness, featured in only six matches for Sunrisers and picked eight wickets.

New Delhi: 38-year-old pacer Ashish Nehra is back in the Indian team. The seasoned campaigner, who was picked for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, has credited his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for his comeback to the national side.

“I performed well in the last IPL so I think the selectors must have seen that. I don’t feel I will be out of sorts against Australia. They inquired whether I would be able to play the Twenty20 series and I said yes. These days, I cannot play all formats, but I think I will be able to deliver in the forthcoming series,” Mid-Day quoted Nehra him as saying.

“I am taking it match-by-match, series by series. I think I will be able to bowl my quota of four overs to the best of my ability. I am fortunate to have (Jasprit) Bumrah and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) in the pace department. Bumrah is the best in limited-overs business and the way he has bowled, he can be tried in Tests too,” he added.

Nehra last played for India in February in a T20I match in Bengaluru. The left-arm pacer has taken 34 wickets in 26 T20Is.

Interestingly, in this year’s IPL Nehra, who was struggling with fitness, featured in only six matches for Sunrisers and picked eight wickets. Overall, he has played 88 IPL matches and has 108 wickets in his kitty.