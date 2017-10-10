India Vs Australia T20: Aussies level series with 8 wicket victory

Australia registered their first win in the three-match T20 series against India on Tuesday. In the deciding T2O match of the series, the Aussies beat the home side by eight wickets to level the series by 1-1. Australian pacer Behrendorff ripped India's top order with a spell of 4/21 that restricted Virat and Co at 118 all out. The Aussies suffered two early blows with captain David Warner (2) and Aaron Finch (8), who were back to the pavilion at just 13/2 in the third over. However, Moises Henriques (62*) and Travis Head (48*) added 109 runs for the third wicket, which led the team to a comfortable victory with 4.3 overs to spare.