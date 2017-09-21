    India vs Australia: Steve Smith surprised with grassy pitch at Eden Gardens ahead of 2nd ODI

    IANS
    Australian captain Steve Smith on Wednesday said the grass coverage on the Eden Gardens wicket is more than he has seen in India.

    Australia, trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, will take on India in the second One-Day International (ODI) here on Thursday.

    The Eden pitch was under covers for at least 48 hours due to incessant rains. The covers were removed for a while on Wednesday only to be put back again as the tourists were forced to train indoors for the second day in a row.

    Asked about the 22-yard strip, Smith, who had a look at it on Wednesday morning, said: "Little bit of grass on it. Probably more than I've seen in India for a while."

    Smith said he would take a call on the playing XI only after having a look at the wicket on Thursday.

    "Looks alright, few cracks on the wicket but I think don't think they will play a big part. Looks the wicket's been used somewhere, I don't know in what game. I will have another look tomorrow, see what the weather is doing, see if there is any change to the wicket in the morning they might cut it (grass) I don't know and then take a call on the team," he said.

    Smith felt not being able to practice outdoors since coming here has not been a problem.

    "I don't think it will have any impact. Guys have worked hard since we have been in India and we had a game not that long ago. So guys are in a fine space. It's been about topping it up indoors and getting a few things right there. No excuses. We are ready to go tomorrow," Smith said. View More