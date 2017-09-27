India vs Australia: Skipper Steven Smith Accused of Bias Selection by Former Aussie speedster Rodney Hogg

The disappointing show in Indore saw Australia hitting their lowest ebb in ODI history, making it six ODI defeats in a row and 11 on the trot overseas.

New Delhi: Australia have failed to live up to their reputation lately and are dispirited after losing the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 0-2 against New Zealand and then suffering another series loss at the hands of India with defeats in the first three games of the five-match series.

Given their disappointing performance, Aussie speedster Rodney Hogg has slammed skipper Steven Smith and his unit, saying that the team needed a serious selection shake-up starting with the captain’s role in picking elevens.

“They’re picking their mates. Smith shouldn’t be a selector,” Hogg was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

“(Ashton) Agar’s been pushed through and Cartwright’s still there. We saw (Nic) Maddinson get selected… he’s one of Steve Smith’s mates. You can’t pick bloody mates… We’re really off the ball a bit here … I think the captain’s getting his own way,” Hogg said.

Hogg said a serious review of Australia’s selection panel and their decision-making process was needed if the Aussies are to improve on their horror form slump.

“All the way down, there’s got to be a question mark. All the way across Cricket Australia,” he said.

The former Aussie pacer also took the selection committee to task for snubbing in-form batsman Travis Head, a proven run-machine against the new ball.

The 23-year-old Head has averaged 57.33 from three innings. He scored a brilliant century against Pakistan.

After losing the ODI series against India, captain Smith said that his team needed to find its way back in the game and execute plans, which they weren’t able to.

“I think (it was) a mixture of guys (our batsmen) making probably the wrong decisions on the wrong balls (and) also some pretty well-executed bowling (by India),” Smith had said.

Earlier, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at the Australian team saying the era of producing top-class batsmen Down Under is over.

Australia will now take on India in the fourth match of the series to be played in Bengaluru on September 28.