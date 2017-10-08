India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Will Love to See India Emulate Invincible Aussies of Old

Shikhar Dhawan, who has been a prominent part of the Indian team across all three formats, believes that Virat Kohli’s men will love to have the success that the Australians of old had.

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team has been on a roll, winning one series after the other, albeit at home and on relatively easier away tours. Keeping that in mind, there are miles to go before the boys in blue sleep. Shikhar Dhawan, who has been a prominent part of the Indian team across all three formats, believes that Virat Kohli’s men will love to have the success that the Australians of old had.

Dhawan was quoted to be saying by PTI, “Our team is very strong. We have been doing well for a long time. We have some good youngsters as well as experienced players. The youngsters are maturing well. You really get a good boost when you perform well with International players in the IPL.”

He further added, “In today’s era most of the teams are on level par. It would be a great thing if we can achieve what Australians did earlier.”

Meanwhile, on the win in the first T20I, Dhawan said, “The target was not that big. Yes the wicket had low bounce but we are used to the conditions here. We could have chased easily. Who all will you play in six overs? Fans must have returned disappointed. But they would surely be happy of India’s win. At the end of the day, we won the match that’s what matters to us.”