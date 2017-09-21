India vs Australia second ODI scoreboard

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia played at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

India

Ajinkya Rahane run out (Cartwright/Wade) 55

Rohit Sharma c & b Coulter-Nile 7

Virat Kohli b Coulter-Nile 92

Manish Pandey b Agar 3

Kedar Jadhav c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 24

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Smith b Richardson 5

Hardik Pandya c Warner b Richardson 20

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Maxwell b Richardson 20

Kuldeep Yadav c Wade b Cummins 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 10

Yuzvendra Chahal run out (Wade) 1

Extras 15 (b 1, nb 1, w 13)

Total (in 50 overs) 252

Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-1-34-1, Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-0-51-3, Kane Richardson 10-0-55 -3, Marcus Stoinis 9-0-46-0, Austin Agar 9-0-54-1, Travis Head 2-0-11-0

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (RG Sharma, 5.1 ov), 2-121 (AM Rahane, 23.4 ov), 3-131 (MK Pandey, 27.2 ov), 4-186 (KM Jadhav, 35.3 ov), 5-197 (V Kohli, 37.5 ov), 6-204 (MS Dhoni, 39.1 ov), 7-239 (B Kumar, 47.6 ov), 8-239 (Kuldeep Yadav, 48.2 ov), 9-246 (HH Pandya, 49.1 ov), 10-252 (YS Chahal, 49.6 ov)

Australia

Hilton Cartwright b Kumar 1

David Warner c Rahane b Kumar 1

Steve Smith c sub (RA Jadeja) b Pandya 59

Travis Head c Pandey b Chahal 39

Glenn Maxwell st Dhoni b Chahal 14

Marcus Stoinis not out 62

Matthew Wade b Kuldeep Yadav 2

Austin Agar lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Nathan Coulter-Nile c & b Pandya 8

Kane Richardson lbw b Kumar 0

Extras 16 (b 4, lb 6, w 6)

Total (in 43.1 overs) 202

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6.1-2-9-3, Jasprit Bumrah 7-1-39-0, Hardik Pandya 10-0-56-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-1-34-2, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-54-3

Fall of wickets:1-2 (HWR Cartwright, 2.6 ov), 2-9 (DA Warner, 4.5 ov), 3-85 (TM Head, 16.6 ov), 4-106 (GJ Maxwell, 22.5 ov), 5-138 (SPD Smith, 29.5 ov), 6-148 (MS Wade, 32.2 ov), 7-148 (AC Agar, 32.3 ov), 8-148 (PJ Cummins, 32.4 ov), 9-182 (NM Coulter-Nile, 39.4 ov), 10-202 (KW Richardson, 43.1 ov).

--IANS

tri/bg