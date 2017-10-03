India vs Australia report card: Nathan Coulter-Nile, openers shine for visitors; Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright flunk

Australia slumped to a demoralising 4-1 defeat to India in the ODI series. Here's a look at who topped and who flopped among Steve Smith and co.

After losing the first three ODIs and the series against India, all Australia could play for was pride. And perhaps, regain some much needed momentum ahead of the summer's Ashes.

Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch " aided by some clinical death bowling " ensured a 21-run consolation victory in Bangalore breaking what was a streak of 11 consecutive ODI losses overseas for Steve Smith's men.

But on Sunday, they slumped to another emphatic defeat to the World No 1 ODI team. Virat Kohli and his feisty men owned Australia 4-1.

Smith and Co are, of course, no strangers to humiliation on overseas tours. They were clean swept 0-5 by the Proteas just last year. But that was all water under the bridge after they trounced New Zealand 3-0 and Pakistan 4-1 in consequent ODI series at home.

Following another heavy defeat in India, the angry media and the frustrated fans will come down on Smith's men like a ton of bricks. But if the Aussies vanquish the Poms, the loss will be buried in oblivion. If they don't, heads will roll as an 'Argus review' rakes over the Ashes.

So, let's take a look at how each of the Aussies fared in India (and assess whether they are a likely starter for the Ashes 2017-18 opener on 23 November)

>David Warner: 7/10 (Matches: 5;> Runs: 245, Avg: 49. 50s 1, 100s 1)

It's no secret that the Australian ODI side is top heavy and overly reliant on David Warner to set the pace of the innings. Australia's chances of starting confidently on the tour suffered because the aggressive left-hander failed to get going straight away. In the first two ODIs, Warner succumbed to the wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav and the swing of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australia's chase thus faltered.

The team's sole victory came riding on Warner's 14th ODI ton. Severe on the pacers and spinners " smashing 12 fours and four sixes " he became the eighth batsman to score a century in his 100th ODI.

Ashes XI? Yes, unquestionably!

>Aaron Finch: 8/10 >(Matches 3; Runs: 250, Avg: 83.33, 50s 1, 100s 1)

After recovering from the calf injury which ruled him out of the first two ODIs, Finch announced his return to the side in commanding style. With scores of 124, 94 and 32, he was the highest run scorer for Australia in the series and scored the equal highest number of boundaries (along with Rohit Sharma), clobbering eight sixes and 28 fours. All this, despite only featuring in three games.

He gave solid starts in each game but, unfortunately, the middle order failed to cash in. His 231-run opening stand with Warner helped set up what was ultimately a match-winning total in the fourth ODI.

Ashes XI? No, questionable first-class record.

>Hilton Cartwright: 1/10 (>Matches: 2; Runs: 2, Avg: 1)

Cartwright was forced to open the innings in Finch's absence in the first two ODIs and the all-rounder was like a fish out of water. He may be an able middle-order batsman but promoting him as an opener " in especially hostile conditions " was a serious selection blunder. He may have a commendable first-class record but he hardly looked comfortable in coloured clothing.

Ashes XI? No. Not a genuine all-rounder.

>Steve Smith: 5.5/10 >(Matches: 5; Runs: 142, Avg: 28.40, 50s 2)

This was a harrowing series by Steve Smith's batting standards. Scores of 1, 59, 63, 3 and 16 are quite unlike the Australian skipper who usually leads from the front. Though he got starts, he failed to capitalise on them triggering frequent middle-order collapses throughout the five-match series.

Usually one of Australia's best fielders, Smith dropped some crucial catches at key moments in the first three ODIs.

His captaincy, too, is currently going through a difficult phase and has drawn criticism from even his predecessor, Michael Clarke. In the final ODI, when Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were taking the game away from Australia, Smith failed to set aggressive fields despite leg-spinner Adam Zampa inducing the edges of both batsmen.

Smith admitted he wasn't feeling great at the start of the series. Whatever it is, Australia will sincerely hope he works it out before England come a-knocking.

Ashes XI? Yes. World No 1 Test batsman.

>Travis Head: 4.5/10 >(Matches: 5, Runs: 119, Avg: 23.80)

