India vs Australia report card: Hardik Pandya scores full marks, Rohit Sharma shines for hosts

The Indian team maintained their record of winning all four bilateral ODI series in 2017 so far after they steamrolled their way to 4-1 series win against Australia. The victory also meant the Men in Blue clinched numero uno position in the ICC ODI rankings.

The Australian side came to India on the back of a poor ODI run, losing eight of their last ten ODIs away from home, while the other two games were washed out.

Steve Smith's side huffed and puffed their way to a solitary consolation victory in the fourth ODI at Bangalore against an Indian side which tested its bench, ending the hosts' 9-match winning streak in ODIs.

The tourists will aim to bounce back in the final leg of the tour where the two teams will lock horns for 3 T20Is. But before we head to Ranchi for the 1st one of those games, here is a look at how the Indian players fared in ODI series: > Ajinkya Rahane (Matches 5, Runs- 244, Avg-48.80, 50s 4)

>Score: 8/10

The 29-year old opener displayed supreme consistency throughout the series slamming four half-centuries in five attempts, ensuring the team got off to a good start. Despite winning the Man of the Series in the 5-match ODI series in West Indies in June-July earlier this year, Rahane lost his place to Shikhar Dhawan in the following ODI series in Sri Lanka. Dhawan's unavailability ahead of the Australian series meant the selectors didn't have to look further than Rahane. And the Mumbai lad, once again proved his worth with some noteworthy performances, making a strong case for him being in contention for a spot in the side.

>Rohit Sharma (Matches 5, Runs-296, Avg 59.20, 50s 2, 100s 1)

>Score: 9/10

After a couple of modest outing in the first two matches, Rohit found his own in the final three ODIs of the series with the scores of 71, 65 and 125. It is no secret that India's limited overs vice-captain loves scoring against the mighty Aussies, as his century at Nagpur was the 6th against the team from Down Under, leaving him only behind Sachin Tendulkar with 9 centuries by an Indian against Australia.

>Virat Kohli (Matches 5, Runs-180, Avg 36, 50s 1) >Score: 6/10

The recently concluded series against Australia was the first bilateral series in which Virat Kohli failed to register a century since 2015. Let that fact sink in. As rare as that bit of record is, it was atypical to see the No 1 batsman flounder in a chase after getting off to a start. The Indian captain came back strongly in the second ODI in Kolkata with a splendid knock of 92 after getting a blob in first ODI in Chennai; but scores 28, 21, 39 in the last three ODIs while batting second didn't compliment arguably the best chaser the game has ever seen. Kohli, though, must be applauded for his smart, sharp and proactive captaincy throughout the series, which adds up to his score out of 10 too.

>Hardik Pandya (Matches 5, Runs-222, Avg 55.50, 50s 2, Wkts 6)

>Score: 10/10

Hardik Pandya is a man in hurry! He didn't have to spend years in the domestic circuit to earn his maiden call to the national side nor did it take long for him to become the poster boy of the Indian side or as Kohli would call him the 'star' or the 'biggest asset' of the team. Pandya's herculean rise shouldn't come as a surprise as he is everything that the team wanted " a fast bowling all-rounder, a basher, a finisher and during the series against Australia, he displayed skills of tenancy and ability to play the role of an accumulator if the situation demanded. Making him the man for all seasons. There was no real contest for the Man of the Series as the Gujarati boy stole the show with his complete performance in the 5-match series.

>Kedar Jadhav (Matches 5, Runs-138, Avg 34.50, 50s 1, Wkts 2)

>Score: 6.5/10

Kedar Jadhav had a hot and cold series with the bat scoring one half-century, a 40 and a 24. Add his low-arm-knee-bending bowling, his contribution as a player seems to accentuate. The wickets column might just read two but they were the wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith one each from fourth and fifth ODI respectively. The uncanny off spinner's knack of picking crucial wickets is effective for the team and entertaining for the viewers. If Jadhav continues to make significant contributions with the bat and picks a wicket or two, he can add a different dimension to the team that can help India yield profitable results.

