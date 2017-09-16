India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja to Replace Injured Axar Patel for the First 3 ODIs

Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Ravindra Jadeja as the replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia starting tomorrow i.e. September 17, 2017 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

According to a BCCI statement, left-arm spinner Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session on the eve of the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“Axar has been advised rest and the BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery,” the statement read.

Earlier, Jadeja along with his spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin was given an extended rest following the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka last month.

The team for first three ODIs against Australia is as follows:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.