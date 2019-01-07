India Vs Australia: Poor weather halts fans expectations of victory in 4th test

On Sunday, only 25.2 overs were played after it started pouring at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India asked Austalia to follow-on in the latter's own backyard for the first time since 1986. Both the teams would come out once again after India enforced the follow-on. Australia were dismissed for 300 and still trailing by 316 runs into their second innings. India is the first travelling team to enforce follow-on in Australia since 1988. Today is the fifth day of the last and final test match. Fans reached at SCG to witness the last test match. One of the cricket fans said, "As expected this match is going to end on a draw and it is due to rain only otherwise there was chance for India having a victory over Australia." The other fan said, "India is winning this match but maybe due to rain it will get draw. It is a historical moment for India to win in Australia."