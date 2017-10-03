India vs Australia, ODI stats wrap: From MS Dhoni's 100 fifties to Hardik Pandya's all-round display

India's 4-1 hammering of the Australians in the recently-concluded five-match ODI series was their third consecutive bilateral series win over the five-time world champions at home in the format. Incredible, isn't it?

It confirms the fact that if winning is a habit, so is losing. The difference between the two sides was palpable and India's winning margin of 4-1 reinforces it.

India played quality cricket and presented the depth of their side throughout the series. It was other way round all these years whenever the two sides faced each other. Australia's overdependence on the top-three in-form trio of Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith and their ace pacers in Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter Nile during the series allowed India to form the strategies and make the moves easily. On the contrary, India had answers for each question presented to them by Australia and that is why they are No 1 in ICC ODI rankings now.

The world witnessed the rise of Hardik Pandya and the fall of James Faulkner during the series. The former substantiated the fact that he knows how to build an innings if needed, and how to break settled partnerships, while the later does not know where he is going at the moment in his career. Steve Smith can take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's captaincy book that this game is all about giving confidence to players, otherwise Australia should start looking beyond Faulkner if they are planning to form their team for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

If the Indian spinners were brilliant in the series, then the pacers were not far from them either, and it's unimaginable to forget contributions of Indian openers. The 'Men in Blue' will face plenty of selection problems before their next series against New Zealand, while Australia need to sort out their middle-order quandaries before their next assignment in ODI cricket begins.

Let's look at all the records created and broken in the ODI series played between India and Australia:

MS Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper batsman to score 100 or more fifties in international cricket in the first ODI played at Chennai after Kumar Sangakkara:

Dhoni is only the second Indian player to score 4,000-plus runs at home in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar.

India's 80 wins over Australia in international cricket are now the third most for them against an opposition eclipsing their 76 wins over West Indies in international cricket.

No other Indian captain has scored more fifty-plus scores than Kohli in a calendar year in ODI cricket.

