India vs Australia: It has to be an obsession to win away from home, says Kohli

Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday opined that it has to be an obsession to be able to win away from home. Team India is going to face Australia in the fourth Test of the ongoing series. Meanwhile he also said that the motive right now for the team is not to change history but to overcome the challenges. "It has to be an obsession to be able to win away from home because you cannot afford to be negative for even a single minute a single day on tour. You need to be confident about putting a match winning performance to not just score good away from home but to make your contribution significant to make the team win." He said. Fourth and final Test will begin from Jan 03 in Sydney.