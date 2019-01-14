India vs Australia: It's not impossible to win series, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

As India is set to play the second match of the three-series ODI, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that India can't afford to lose so everyone is positive of the match. "It's not impossible to win the series but it won't be easy process as we are playing away from home. It's a kind of knock out situation where we can't afford to lose. Everyone is positive about the match." Talking about the performance of Indian pacers, he said, "Bhumra, Shami and me are a good combination. Bhumra is not here but Shami, me and Khaleel Ahmed are doing well. This is also a good combination as everyone has their own skills."