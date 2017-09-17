India vs Australia: Nostalgia in the air as Chennai gears up in anticipation of yet another memorable contest

India are riding the crest of a massive wave. After the 9-0 annihilation of Sri Lanka, they will be looking to carry the momentum straight into the Chennai ODI.

Sachin Tendulkar slog-sweeping Shane Warne on his way to an electric 155? The nerve-shattering famous tied Test in 1986? An energy-sapped Dean Jones throwing up in the middle of a furnace that was the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on his way to an epic 210? A baby-faced Steve Waugh sending Maninder Singh's off-stump cartwheeling to clinch the match by one run in the 1987 World Cup on the Chepauk's ODI debut? A charismatic Harbhajan Singh, amid soaring tension, guiding a near-yorker through point off Glenn McGrath and flinging his bat in the air, celebrating a famous Test series win in 2001?

Well, these are some of the moments that strike your mind when India, Australia and Chennai are mentioned in the same breath. Cricket has this uncanny knack of throwing up moments which get etched in your memory. These moments turn memorable and then become synonymous to the venue.

There is no blinding revelation in the fact that the MA Chidambaram Stadium has served up some of the most delightful as well as thrilling encounters between India and Australia over the years. And as Chennai gets ready for Australia's visit for the first time in 21 years for an ODI, the excitement is palpable.

There is a buzz in the city, and even the GST-inflated ticket rates, which started from Rs 1,200 and went up to Rs 8,000, couldn't stop the thousands of 'knowledgeable Chennai fans' from queuing up on the streets of the city all through the night, outside the box office for purchasing tickets.

"The crowds have craved for an ODI for quite some time now. South Africa last toured in 2015 for an ODI. People have queued up for tickets since the night of 9 September while the ticket sales opened only on 10 September," says Ananthasubramanian Narayanan, an IT professional and a cricket buff.

Narayanan, an almost regular at the Chepauk until he moved to Australia for work, is on vacation and missing the Chennai match wasn't an option for him.

"With the temperatures soaring and very long queues for cheaper tickets, it is very difficult and nearly impossible to get tickets less than the ones priced at Rs 4,800. I am not sure how a common man can afford such an increase in the cost. Since I chose to buy higher-priced tickets I could get tickets standing in a smaller queue than the ones which were more than a kilometre long," Narayanan adds.

Saksham Alag, a Delhi-based engineering student will be attending the match for the first time at the Chepauk. His college is abuzz. A day prior to the match, Alag is standing outside the main gate of the stadium to get a glimpse of the stars and the temperatures don't bother him when it comes to cricket.

"Kuch farak nahi padta, garmi ho, thand ho, match dekhne aaye hain, match dekhke hi jaayenge (It doesn't matter how hot or cold it is, we will watch the match at any cost)," Alag says with pride.

And with Chennai, you are guaranteed of bouts of nostalgia.

"There are quite a few matches that I cherish having watched from the stands. But the one that is closest has to be the first sighting of Sachin Tendulkar during the 1998 Test at the Chepauk," says Narayanan.

"Having watched Tendulkar on TV for years together, it was surreal to see him in full gear up close from the pavilion. As a 13-year-old, nothing came even remotely close than watching Tendulkar in his prime," he adds.

Going by the gilded history of India versus Australia matches, there is hope of another exciting contest. India are riding the crest of a massive wave. After the 9-0 annihilation of Sri Lanka, they will be looking to carry the momentum straight into the Chennai ODI. While the Sri Lanka tour proved to be a walkover, India will face a tougher challenge against a strong Australian side looking to get into the groove ahead of the Ashes.

The Australians look battle-hardened especially after a doughty display on Indian soil in the Test series earlier this year and a come-from-behind victory over Bangladesh to draw the Test series.

The Sri Lanka ODIs didn't reveal the chinks in India's armour. In fact, it piled on selection headaches. It was a complete team performance where someone or other put his hand up in time of need.

KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav are fighting for a spot in the middle order. Ajinkya Rahane is waiting in the wings as a third opener with Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan forging a solid bond. The fresh-found vigour in the Jasprit Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar Kumar new-ball pairing has added to India's basket of options which already consists of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. It looks a well-balanced side with the spin triumvirate of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and late addition to the squad, Ravindra Jadeja, injecting extra venom.

