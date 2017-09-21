India vs Australia: What MS Dhoni Told Kuldeep Yadav Before Hat-Trick Ball

Yadav became the first Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODIs as his feat was instrumental in the 50-run victory over Australia to go 2-0 up in the 5-match ODI series.

New Delhi: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav credited skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for giving him the freedom to bowl the hat-trick ball as he liked in the second ODI against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Speaking to match presenter and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar after the win, Yadav said, “Asked Mahi bhai, (he said) tujhe jaisa bhi lagta hai daal de (you bowl as you like it); Virat and Dhoni gave me the confidence (before the hat-trick ball).”

Yadav admitted that he struggled first but then got his line and length right. “Initially I struggled to bowl in the first five overs. Later I found my rhythm. In the game of cricket anything can happen. Last match, I was thrashed for three sixes (in an over) and it was a learning experience for me”, he added.

A hat-trick for @imkuldeep18. He becomes the third Indian to achieve this feat, after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/1VNgiDUvzj — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2017









India made 252 runs in their 50 overs after a brilliant 92-run knock by skipper Kohli. Chasing 253, Australia were bundled out for 202 runs.

Yadav ended with figures of 3/54 including one maiden from his ten overs.