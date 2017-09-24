India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Bowls Spin Alongside Kuldeep Yadav During Practice Session, Watch Video

Dhoni, who has previously bowled seam-up deliveries in international cricket, likes rolling his arm over in the nets, but this was the first time the former India captain was seen bowling spin.

New Delhi: During the practice session on the eve of the India’s third ODI against Australia in Indore, MS Dhoni was seen bowling spin in the nets.

Dhoni is playing an important role in preparing the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side for big challenges, and on Saturday he chose to be at the side of young spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel – besides Ravindra Jadeja.

BCCI posted the video of the rare event on Twitter and Dhoni fans could not keep calm as they were excited to see a new side of the wicketkeeper. Watch the video here:





A win in Sunday’s game will help India seal the five-match series and equal their longest winning streak in ODIs.