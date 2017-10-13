India vs Australia: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Records Personal Highest Speed During 2nd T20I

Earlier this year, Dhoni had run 20 metres in 2.91 seconds at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and had completed the run-a-three race in 8.3 seconds

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, other than his hard-hitting capabilities, is known for the speed, whether it is behind the stumps or running between the wickets and recently he just showed the world why he is still one of the best in the business.

In a recently played second T20I against Australia, Dhoni once again showed that age is just a number by clocking his personal highest speed of 31 km/h while running a double during the match. Star Sports released a video showing the analysis of Dhoni’s quick runs, watch it here:

Outrunning @msdhoni seems impossible! Catch the analysis on his ⚡️-quick runs on #NerolacCricketLive on Oct 13 on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/rPbtbmsKES — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2017





Earlier this year, Dhoni had run 20 metres in 2.91 seconds at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and had completed the run-a-three race in 8.3 seconds ahead of ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka. He had then posted a photo on Instagram alongside Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav which he captioned as NCA all test’s done 20 mtr in 2.91sec. Run a 3 done in 8.90sec.time for heavy lunch.





Dhoni is an exceptional runner when it comes to running in the middle of the 22-yard strip. The 36-year old is known for converting ones into two’s and his running speed has people even claiming that the wicket-keeper can beat fastest sprinter Usain Bolt if he competes wearing pads on 22 yards.