India vs Australia Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch 3rd ODI in Indore

New Delhi: Having won the first two One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India now look to seal the series as they face Australia in the third match at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Victory in this fixture would mean, India take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The live broadcast of the match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD while live streaming is available on Hotstar.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Preview: Onus on Australia to Save Series More

Live Updates/Scorecard

You can also get real-time updates on India.com’s LIVE BLOG and track match scores and ball-by-ball commentary on our LIVE SCORECARD.

Quick Preview

Australia have been outplayed thus far in this five-match series. The visitors have found it tough to bat against India spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The two spinners have shared ten wickets between them so far and have been one of the main factors in India’s win.

Bowlers dominated the scene in the two preceding ODIs. However, things could change at Indore. A batting friendly track with little assistance for wrist spinners is expected to welcome both the teams. And maybe for the first time in the series we will see scores going past 300-run mark.

India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli One Win Away From Equalling MS Dhoni's Record of Nine Successive ODI Victories More

While India will be looking to make it 3-0 and clinch the series, Australia will be hoping to dish out better performance and draw first blood to stay alive in the series.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith( c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Adam Zampa, Hilton Cartwright.