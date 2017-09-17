India vs Australia Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch 1st ODI in Chennai

New Delhi: Following the three-match Test, five-match One Day International (ODI) and one-off T20 series against Sri Lanka, India now welcome Australia for a five-ODI, three-T20 match series beginning Sunday.

The first ODI between India and Australia is scheduled to begin 1:30 PM IST, preceded by the toss at 1 PM.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The live broadcast of the match will be available on Star 1, Star 1 HD while live streaming is available on Hotstar.

Live Updates/Scorecard

Quick Preview

Virat Kohli and his men will take on the reigning world champions Australia in the upcoming tour where the two teams are scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is in the country.

Chennai, Indore, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia’s tour of India. The matches will be held on September 17, 21, 24, 28 and October 1 respectively.

The three T20 International matches of the tour will be held in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after initially being rested was called back as injured Axar Patel’s replacement. Pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami return to the side after they were rested for the Sri Lankan tour.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Australian captain Steve Smith said that keeping the Indian skipper Virat Kohli quiet would be key for his team.

Kohli is in sublime form as he was the highest run-getter in the five-match series against Sri Lanka with a tally of 330 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty.