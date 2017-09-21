India vs Australia: How Kuldeep Yadav dismantled visitors with three special deliveries to take hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav produced sensational display of wrist-spin bowling as he became just the third Indian bowler to take an ODI hat-trick during India's 50-run victory against Australia in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It was in the 33rd over that Kuldeep dismissed Australia's Mathew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins with three beautiful deliveries. Until that over, Kuldeep was wicketless and had conceded 49 runs in his seven overs. It was looking like Kuldeep was having an ordinary day but his eighth over turned to be a special and the one he will cherish for rest of his life.

Here's how Kuldeep got his hat-trick:

Australia were somewhat struggling at that time, having lost skipper Steve Smith in the 30th over. They were five wickets down for 148 and the required run-rate was 5.83. Wade faced the first ball of the over and it was a fuller one that the batsman negotiated it with a defence.

Kuldeep's next ball was on the slower side and it was a leg-break that offered lot of turn. Wade tried an awkward cut but got a thick inside-edge and the ball crashed on to the stumps. Wade departed after making just two off eight balls.

Agar was the new batsman in the middle and Virat Kohli had two slips in place. Kuldeep's third ball was a well-flighted dipping full delivery and Agar, looking to take it on the full, went for a push towards the leg-side but missed it completely. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. Agar consulted with the non-striker Marcus Stoinis and opted not to review.

Australia were 148/7 and Kuldeep was on a hat-trick. All the pressure was on Cummins who was getting ready to take strike. Kuldeep's googly is one his big strengths and he sure knows when to utilise it. The fourth ball was a textbook wrong'un as Cummins went for a defence but got an outside edge and MS Dhoni made no mistake in grabbing the catch.

The crowd at Eden Gardens went wild with celebrations as Kuldeep achieved the hat-trick milestone after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma.