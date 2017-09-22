India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav's mental acumen and special bond with MS Dhoni make spinner one for future

The Dhoni-Kuldeep bond is developing into a special one. It dates back to January this year when Kuldeep befuddled the English batsmen with a five-for at the Brabourne Stadium in Dhoni's 'captaincy farewell' match.

"I asked Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) what I should bowl, he said 'tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal (bowl what you want),'" Kuldeep Yadav said after claiming a hat-trick against Australia in the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens.

Perhaps, by now, Dhoni has realised that Kuldeep indeed exudes confidence. Perhaps, by now, Dhoni has found out that Kuldeep is a thinking bowler. Perhaps, by now, Dhoni has realised that Kuldeep visualises a lot. Perhaps by now Dhoni knows that Kuldeep always has his plans ready. And perhaps, by now, no one understands Kuldeep better than Dhoni.

What Kuldeep's words post the Kolkata match epitomised was the confidence Dhoni possessed in the young Chinaman bowler. By the time Kuldeep had sauntered back to his run-up after talking to Dhoni, he might have already visualised how he is going to bowl that hat-trick ball and induce an edge off Pat Cummins' bat.

It was a delivery that would etch his name in history. He bowled it slightly full on the middle stump and lured Cummins into a forward prod. The batsman probably thought it was a normal Chinaman. However, it pitched and zipped away. By the time Cummins realised that he was foxed by the wrong'un, it was too late. Kuldeep had set off in wild celebrations.

Sanjay Manjrekar, while interviewing Kuldeep after the match, described it as the best hat-trick ball he had seen in a long time.

That ball was a testimony to the astute tactical brain that Kuldeep possesses. He is continuously thinking and forces the batsman to do the same: relentlessly ponder by keeping him guessing.

"The wrong'un depends on how the batsman is playing. Some of them are technically adept and play extremely well, attack well and will pick your wrong'un very early. So, I rarely bowl that delivery to them," Kuldeep told Firstpost in January earlier this year on being asked how he utilised the wrong'un. "But I always use it against a new batsman. I shouldn't be revealing this (cheeky smile) but it is said that when a new batsman comes to the crease, any bowler would like to dismiss him as early as possible."

Cummins was a new batsman, his hat-trick ball victim. Kuldeep did bowl the one that went the other way. The flight, dip, drift and turn inject venom into Kuldeep's mastery. And most importantly he is intelligent about his pace variations.

"It depends on who the batsman is. If it's T20, then of course, it is important to vary the pace while bowling. You know that you can't bowl the same way every single time as you can concede a lot of runs. If you are playing in 'days' cricket, then you should bowl slow, give it flight, and deceive the batsman. It depends on what format I bowl. Let's say if I am playing in ODI, then it is a must to vary the pace and so is the case with T20s. In 'days' cricket I normally provide more flight because I like it. I sometimes do that while playing T20s and ODIs too," Kuldeep had said back in January.

Eden wasn't the first time Kuldeep has bamboozled the Australians.

On his international debut, in the Dharamsala Test, when the Indians unleashed their secret weapon in the form of Kuldeep, the Aussies looked as lost as a penguin in Sahara, against the Chinaman. You can play the dismissal of Peter Handscomb on loop forever and never get tired of watching it. Setting a predominantly leg-side field, Kuldeep bowled a lovely drifting Chinaman which castled the Australian through the gate. The delivery got even Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box, to exclaim: "beauty, absolute beauty."

What a ripper from Kuldeep! Like a string tied to the ball! Handscomb never is even close to it! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/qOFNaclvx1 " Hitchy (@hitchwriter) March 25, 2017

A few overs later, he left Ravi Shastri screaming in the commentary box, "That is magnificent bowling from the young man. Chinaman, Chinaman, googly, bamboozles Maxwell," as Maxwell was left stunned after his stumps were shattered by a wrong'un.

Kuldeep visualises a lot. He keeps visualising and that day, he had visualised Handscomb and Maxwell's wickets.

"I always visualise. I always keep planning in my mind that if I bowl this way, this is how I will get the wicket," the UP spinner had told Firstpost in the interview.

The description behind the process of procuring Handscomb's wicket brought to light his shrewd brain and ability to manipulate a batsman's mind.

