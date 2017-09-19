India vs Australia: Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya emerge as compelling wingmen for timeless pilot MS Dhoni

His side were in considerable disarray when Kedar Jadhav walked out to bat on Sunday afternoon in Chennai. Nathan Coulter-Nile's late shape had proved too much for India's top order, the Perth pacer striking three early and telling blows. With Shikhar Dhawan absent for personal reasons, the selectors had returned to Ajinkya Rahane to open, but the right-hander soon snicked off and slunk off. It's a forlorn business being Rahane in ODIs, where he has occupied every position in the top seven except number five in his 80 games. He had recently been granted some stability and form in the West Indies, but was then promptly dropped for the following tour of Sri Lanka when Rohit Sharma " fit for the Caribbean but rested " was brought back in his place.

Virat Kohli ended the Sri Lanka series with twin centuries, but at the weekend his dismissal was reminiscent of the low of his and India's year, the Champions Trophy final defeat against Pakistan. In Chennai, Maxwell took a breathtaking catch off Coulter-Nile in almost exactly the same position Shadab Khan had taken a more routine one at The Oval off Mohammad Amir. It wasn't to be the last time Sunday's match at the Chepauk brought to mind India's defeat in south London, though subsequent connections had more positive associations for the Indian captain and his side.

After Manish Pandey also went tamely, teased into a diagonal-batted whimsy drive to another ball swung away by Coulter-Nile, Sharma welcomed Jadhav to the middle with the score 11 for 3. Not ideal, but the Maharashtra all-rounder has an energy to him not easily diminished by mere tricky circumstances. In his innings against England earlier this year in his home city of Pune he fizzed out to bat with the score 63-4 in the twelfth over and proceeded to chop the visitors to pieces like a pug dog wielding a rapier, scoring 120 off 76 balls as India chased down an improbable 351.

On Sunday he batted a position higher at five and arrived six overs earlier, a situation necessitating a little more circumspection, especially as Jadhav actually didn't come into this series in blinding form. Afforded only three knocks in five matches due to the dominance of India's batting in Sri Lanka, he failed in two, although he made 63 off 73 in the last ODI as his side picked off the home side's dejected attack with ease to round off a 5-0 obliteration.

Those victories were all too routine but here the situation, much like Jadhav's batting, was anything but. He is relatively studious as he sets himself at the crease, but then his high back lift hovers and twitches menacingly as the bowler approaches. It then comes down in a whirl, the ball often whizzing to backward point, deliveries on even a fullish length and tightish line being dispatched there with quick-handed verve. His front foot drives are relatively orthodox and melodic, but he sometimes plays his back foot ones on the walk and even while walking backwards as he opens up the off side. For many of his shots he seems perpetually on the verge of falling over. Such are the manic pulsations within him, yet somehow it all pulls together. It is said of some players that you look up at the scoreboard and wonder how on earth they acquired their total so quickly. For Jadhav when playing with relative restraint you wonder how on earth he's still not on twenty more than he already is, such is the kinetic burst which accompanies most of his strokes.

At times this high octane style is his undoing, his windmill swishes sometimes reaching their conclusion before the ball has fully reached him,. Against England in his own backyard in that 120 his pulling was bountiful. Against Australia at the Chepauk the two-paced pitch did for him as he mistimed a Stoinis bouncer to short midwicket. His departure came a ball after a non-fatal run out mix-up with Dhoni so his concentration was perhaps understandably a little shaken. There are steel girders that would have trembled in the face of the scowl his ex-captain gave him for not agreeing to a quick single. The psychology of batting with as well as against Dhoni is not to be underestimated.

Jadhav went for 40 off 56, an innings he probably won't regale his grandchildren with but it was far from insignificant, played as it was against the tide of the game. As IPL audiences will know, he has power hitting in his locker and plundered four sixes of varying degrees of astonishment against England back in January, but has struck only one in his last eight ODI innings. He can fight his and his side's way out of a corner perfectly well, as he did on Sunday, through his mix of lower risk cuts, drives and flicks. He is a hard man to pin down, his various modes of counter attack vexing to counter.

