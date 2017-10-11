India vs Australia: Are You John Cena in Disguise? Watch What Happened When Jason Behrendorff is Asked if he Looks Like The Wrestler

The 27-year-old was playing only his second game at the international level on Tuesday when India and Australia locked horns in the second T20 match.

New Delhi: Jason Behrendorff, the tall left-arm quick form Western Australia, only required one full match at the international level to leave a lasting impact. The 27-year-old was playing only his second game at the international level on Tuesday when India and Australia locked horns in the second T20 match.

Remember the first T20 of the series was rain-curtailed, so Behrendorff had a fair outing only in the second match and what a cracker of a game it was for him as he blew away India’s top order, in the process picking four wickets and setting up a win for his team to level the series.

Now he has a striking resemblance to WWE star John Cena. He not only looks like Cena but also behaves like him, being the gentle giant. Watch what happened when a journalist at the post-match press conference asked Behrendorff about the comparison.

Fair to say @JDorff5 didn't expect this question after his four-wicket haul against India! pic.twitter.com/cwTbkx0Kfj — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) October 10, 2017





john-cena More





The two teams will now be locked in the final match of the tour as they face off in the last of the three T20 games on Friday. Australia earlier lost the ODI series 4-1. They then lost the rain-curtailed first T20 match but would have got some momentum after the win inspired by Behrendorff.